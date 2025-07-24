Watch the Trailer for “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues” with Guest Stars Paul McCartney and Elton John

The first trailer for “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues” has dropped.

The sequel to the 1984 mockucomedy is coming September 13th.

All of the original members are back, starting with Rob Reiner as director Marty plus David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel, and Derek Smalls (Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, and Harry Shearer).

Also returning is Fran Drescher as band publicist Bobbi Fleck, and Paul Shaffer as Artie Flufkin the head of the record company. The ubiquitous Questlove is the new drummer. Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood also make appearances.

Crossing fingers the long awaited sequel is very funny. I watched the original high as a kite at the old Waverly Theater on Greenwich Avenue, now an Equinox. If only I could do that again.