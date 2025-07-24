Thursday, July 24, 2025
Watch the Trailer for "Spinal Tap II: The End Continues" with Guest Stars Paul McCartney and Elton John

By Roger Friedman

The first trailer for “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues” has dropped.

The sequel to the 1984 mockucomedy is coming September 13th.

All of the original members are back, starting with Rob Reiner as director Marty plus David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel, and Derek Smalls (Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, and Harry Shearer).

Also returning is Fran Drescher as band publicist Bobbi Fleck, and Paul Shaffer as Artie Flufkin the head of the record company. The ubiquitous Questlove is the new drummer. Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood also make appearances.

Crossing fingers the long awaited sequel is very funny. I watched the original high as a kite at the old Waverly Theater on Greenwich Avenue, now an Equinox. If only I could do that again.

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

