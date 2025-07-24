Thursday, July 24, 2025
Michael Jackson Biopic Coming as One Film in April 2026, Will Probably Celebrate Music and Avoid Legal Problems

By Roger Friedman

A decision has finally been made about the Michael Jackson biopic.

Lionsgate has set a release for April 24, 2026.

“Michael” will be one film, not two. It will likely be a celebration of Jackson’s music and avoid the legal troubles that plagued him starting in 1993.

The Antoine Fuqua directed film will cover the beginnings of the Jackson Five through Michael’s triumphs with “Off the Wall,” “Thriller,” and “Bad.”

The movie has been delayed as everyone involved debated what to release — a two parter, a film that covered allegations against Michael, etc.

But the best thing for fans and the Estate is to not address any of that. Michael’s music has overcome the craziness. As time passes, the legal difficulties fade from memory. If you’re interested in what came later, watch a decent documentary (not “Leaving Neverland”).

The movie also stars Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson and Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, Michael’s parents. Other notable cast members include Miles Teller, Laura Harrier, Kat Graham, Larenz Tate, and Derek Lu

Jaafar Jackson, Michael's nephew (Jermaine's son) plays the King of Pop. The great John Logan wrote the screenplay.

