Dear Donald Trump: “The View” Remains the Number 1 Rated Daytime Talk Show, Also They Go on Hiatus Every Single Summer

Dear Donald Trump:

Just so we’re all on the same page about “The View.”

Despite your assertion that no one watches it — like you said incorrectly about “South Park” — “The View” remains the number 1 rated daytime talk or news show, beating the “Today” show in its post-9am slots.

Season to date, “The View” is up in Total Viewers (+5% – 2.562 million vs. 2.434 million) and Women 18-49 (+2% – 151,000 vs. 148,000), versus the comparable weeks last season, to its most watched in 4 years — since the 2020-2021 season.

They do hate you, even the conservatives on the panel.

You made it seem today that “The View” is going on hiatus as some kind of punishment by ABC, or even you.

However, “The “View” always goes into reruns for August. They will return the day after Labor Day. You know this, but you figured you’d like to your illiterate base and make it seem like it was your call.

The reason Friday is their last show this summer is that July ratings period is over. That’s it. So they don’t need to come back starting Monday for the rest of August.

Also, Joy Behar is beloved in ways you will never be. See “South Park” for more.