Thursday, July 24, 2025
Donate
Television

Dear Donald Trump: “The View” Remains the Number 1 Rated Daytime Talk Show, Also They Go on Hiatus Every Single Summer

By Roger Friedman

Share

Dear Donald Trump:

Just so we’re all on the same page about “The View.”

Despite your assertion that no one watches it — like you said incorrectly about “South Park” — “The View” remains the number 1 rated daytime talk or news show, beating the “Today” show in its post-9am slots.

Season to date, “The View” is up in Total Viewers (+5% – 2.562 million vs. 2.434 million) and Women 18-49 (+2% – 151,000 vs. 148,000), versus the comparable weeks last season, to its most watched in 4 years — since the 2020-2021 season.

They do hate you, even the conservatives on the panel.

You made it seem today that “The View” is going on hiatus as some kind of punishment by ABC, or even you.

However, “The “View” always goes into reruns for August. They will return the day after Labor Day. You know this, but you figured you’d like to your illiterate base and make it seem like it was your call.

The reason Friday is their last show this summer is that July ratings period is over. That’s it. So they don’t need to come back starting Monday for the rest of August.

Also, Joy Behar is beloved in ways you will never be. See “South Park” for more.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com