Thursday, July 24, 2025
CelebrityMovies

Confirmed: Michael Jackson Movie Will Be a Celebration of His Heyday, Not a Courtroom Drama or Downer

By Roger Friedman

As I told you last night, the Michael Jackson movie, “Michael,” will be a celebration of the King of Pop’s life.

There won’t be any courtroom drama. No discussion of arrests, accusations, lawsuits, etc.

Michael’s death will not be included.

“Michael,” like the “MJ” musical, will tell the story of the Jacksons growing up, forming the Jackson Five, and the success of the group as kids.

Then we’ll get the story of how Michael triumphed with “Off the Wall,” “Thriller,” and “Bad.” The movie is going to end on a high note and not sully Michael’s memory.

This makes sense. The audience is not going to see a documentary. This is a musical entertainment. We’re going to find out what his childhood was like, and how the great hits were composed and performed.

That’s a relief. Again, we want to be entertained. Michael’s fans are going to love this movie, directed by Antoine Fuqua and stars Michael’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, in what could be a star making role. John Logan — who has incredible credits — wrote the screenplay.

I’m told “Michael” will also have a normal run time of two to two and a half hours. The final cut hasn’t been delivered yet.

So we wait until April 24, 2026. My guess is audiences will be dancing down the aisles.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

