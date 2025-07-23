“Only Murders in the Building” Returns for Season 5 with Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep– and Renee Zellweger!

Is this the end for “Only Murders in the Building”?

The comedy mystery returns September 9th for a fifth season. Steve Martin, Martin Short, and the criminally under-awarded Selena Gomez star along with Meryl Streep, who’s still there, and Michael Cyril Creighton.

How about Amy Ryan? Huh?

The show has gotten more and more top heavy with guest stars. This season, Renee Zellweger leads the list. Also: Bobby Cannavale, Logan Lerman, Christoph Waltz, Téa Leoni, Keegan-Michael Key, Beanie Feldstein, Dianne Wiest, Jermaine Fowler.

Plus Richard Kind and Nathan Lane return, as does Oscar winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

Here’s a description of the season:

After their beloved doorman, Lester, dies under suspicious circumstances, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel refuse to believe it was an accident. Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond — where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and the mysterious residents of the Arconia. The trio discovers a deeper divide between their storied city they thought they knew and the new New York evolving around them — one where the old mob fights to hold on as newer, even more dangerous players emerge.