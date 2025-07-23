Ben Stiller Announces Doc About His Parents, “Stiller and Meara,” Coming to Apple TV in October

Ben Stiller’s documentary about growing up with his famous parents is ready.

“Stiller and Meara” will tell the story of comedians and actors Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, their rise to fame while raising Ben and his sister, and then becoming even more famous after that.

Jerry and Anne were two of my favorite people in the world, and had legions of fans. Late in his career, Jerry became known for “Seinfeld” and “King of Queens.” Anne was a distinguished playwright and character actress in demand.

But before all that, they were a comedy duo who made many appearances on “Ed Sullivan.” They were also known for their Blue Nun wine commercials. They appeared live all around the world to sold out audiences and were in the highest echelons of show business.

At one point, Ben became famous, reigniting interest in his parents. It’s a very talented family. I can’t wait to see Ben’s film and relive all those golden Stiller and Meara clips.