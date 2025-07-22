Tuesday, July 22, 2025
Watch Stephen Colbert Tell Trump “Go F Yourself” in Monologue, Welcome Sandler, Fallon, Meyer, Oliver, Cooper, Cohen for Support

By Roger Friedman

Stephen Colbert is not leaving his show or CBS quietly.

The first half hour of Monday night’s show — the first since he got the boot last week — was absolutely wild.

In the opening monologue, Colbert was vicious about CBS and Donald Trump. He was bleeped out telling Trump, “Go fuck yourself.”

When Colbert returned, he welcomed Lin Manuel Miranda and Weird Al Yankovic who said they came to support him. They launched into the Coldplay song, “Viva La Vida,” in a satire of the discovered affair at a Coldplay show over the weekend.

Then the camera swung around to show a bunch of Colbert pals pretaped in the audience including Adam Sandler, Robert Smigel, and Christopher McDonald; Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers; Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen; and John Oliver and Jon Stewart.

Colbert’s entire monologue and the follow up eviscerated Trump and CBS. He even featured an animated Trump holding the Paramount logo, and commented, “They must be having an affair!”

Thanks to Trump, Colbert will almost definitely win the Emmy Award in September for Best Talk show. His speech will be the highlight of the night. He was absolutely brilliant tonight.

But how long will CBS let this go on? Colbert is under contract through next May. But will the network let him attack them every night for 10 months? Or will they just pull the plug and eat the loss?

Bravo, Stephen Colbert!

Stay tuned…

