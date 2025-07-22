Meanwhile Watch Jon Stewart Lead a Gospel Choir on Paramount Owned Comedy Central: “Go F Yourself”

A half hour before Stephen Colbert told Donald Trump “go f yourself,” he was beaten to the punch by a friend.

Jon Stewart, on the Paramount owned Comedy Central, did the same thing on “The Daily Show.”

Only he did it with a gospel choir.

Obviously, neither Stewart nor Colbert cares what happens next. They are right on the cutting edge of complete disaster, and are laughing about it all the way.

Will CBS Paramount just cancel both Colbert and Stewart Tuesday morning? The chances of CBS imploding over the corrupt decision to axe Colbert is turning into as much of a nightmare for the former Tiffany network as Epstein has become for Trump.

Again, stay tuned…