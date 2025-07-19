SUMMER SUNDAY IN NY: Chart-Topping Singing Star Deborah Silver Returns to Birdland Jazz Club in New York Sunday

New York, NY – One of the great joys of concertgoing is seeing fabulously gifted people doing fabulous things, and on Sunday, July 20, New York City music fans will experience that and more when internationally acclaimed singing star Deborah Silver makes her hotly anticipated return to the main stage at the famed Birdland Jazz Club. Tickets are available HERE .

Silver, a two-time #1 Billboard vocalist, renowned for her impeccable velvet tone and dazzling stage presence, as well as her wonderfully creative jazz interpretations across genres, celebrates the glamour and elegance of music’s golden eras. Hailed by Quincy Jones as “the real deal,” she continues to win hearts across the globe.

She comes to Birdland hot on the heels of her recent album, Basie Rocks! , which debuted at #1 on Luminate’s Traditional Jazz chart. But as the title suggest, there’s nothing traditional about Basie Rocks!, on which Silver is joined by The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra for a dynamic and swinging reimagining of timeless rock songs by The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Sting, Elton John, The Eagles, and Peter Frampton, among others, as magnificent jazz standards.

At Birdland, Silver will perform selections from Basie Rocks! as well as enduring favorites from the Great American Songbook (along with a few other surprises). She will be joined by an all-star band featuring Scotty Barnhart (Director of The Count Basie Orchestra) along with legends Patrick Bartley and Wycliffe Gordon, under the music direction of Tedd Firth.

“I’m thrilled and honored to return to Birdland,” Silver says. “It’s got such history and prestige – all you have to do is say its name, and people everywhere know it’s the place to be. I can’t wait to perform my new show for my New York City fans, and it will be incredible to be on stage with such brilliant musicians, all of whom I call my friends. Let’s go!”