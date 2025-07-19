Saturday, July 19, 2025
Box Office: “Superman” Flies to $200 Mil Today, “Eddington” is Deadington, “Smurfs” Gets Slow Start

By Roger Friedman

The Friday box office is here!

“Superman” picked up another $16 mil last night. Today it crosses the $200 mil mark and by tomorrow could be around $220 million. Nicely done.

That’s the good news. The bad news is that “Smurfs” made just $4 million and is looking at a sad $12 million weekend. Where are all the kids? Why aren’t they crowding theaters? Rihanna is part of this film!

A24’s “Eddington” is Deadington. Ari Aster’s movie about a small town conflict over COVID is finding the small minuscule audience that his last movie, “Beau is Afraid,” had. Joaqin Phoenix had better go back to making normal films with name directors. Why keep making these movies?

Let’s all try and see “Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight,” from Sony Pictures Classics. It’s supposed to very good. We’ll talk tomorrow.

