Friday, July 18, 2025
Donate
Television

HBO Says “The Gilded Age” Hit Series High Ratings Last Week, But Not on Their Channel, Where Numbers Declined

By Roger Friedman

Share

We all love “The Gilded Age.” It’s become a surefire hit soap opera, eye candy and full of intrigue befitting the legacies of “Dynasty” and “Dallas” (not so much “Downton Abbey”).

HBO says this past Sunday’s episode scored a series high rating of 3.8 million viewers. That’s impressive since the linear rating was just 520,000 viewers, actually down slightly from the previous week.

What does this mean? I guess the answer is that many fewer people are watching HBO on cable than on streaming. “The Gilded Age” is shown twice on HBO, at 9pm and 10pm. HBO Max must be booming. Is this an indication that customers are cutting their cable services dramatically? Could be.

There are four more episodes this season, and all signs point to a fourth season renewal. HBO should be able to get five seasons out of this series. The quality level is exceptional, the story telling is brisk, and the actors are all A plus.

The number of Broadway giants in every scene is sort of mind blowing. Phylicia Rashad, Audra McDonald, Donna Murphy, Nathan Lane — wow — not to mention Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, and so on.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com