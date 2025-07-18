HBO Says “The Gilded Age” Hit Series High Ratings Last Week, But Not on Their Channel, Where Numbers Declined

We all love “The Gilded Age.” It’s become a surefire hit soap opera, eye candy and full of intrigue befitting the legacies of “Dynasty” and “Dallas” (not so much “Downton Abbey”).

HBO says this past Sunday’s episode scored a series high rating of 3.8 million viewers. That’s impressive since the linear rating was just 520,000 viewers, actually down slightly from the previous week.

What does this mean? I guess the answer is that many fewer people are watching HBO on cable than on streaming. “The Gilded Age” is shown twice on HBO, at 9pm and 10pm. HBO Max must be booming. Is this an indication that customers are cutting their cable services dramatically? Could be.

There are four more episodes this season, and all signs point to a fourth season renewal. HBO should be able to get five seasons out of this series. The quality level is exceptional, the story telling is brisk, and the actors are all A plus.

The number of Broadway giants in every scene is sort of mind blowing. Phylicia Rashad, Audra McDonald, Donna Murphy, Nathan Lane — wow — not to mention Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, and so on.