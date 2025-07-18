Grammy Winning Mexican Singer Natalia LaFourcade Cancels Kennedy Center Appearance as Theater Has Few Fall Bookings

The Kennedy Center is having trouble booking acts or keeping performers on their schedule.

Now popular Mexican singer Natalia LaFourcade has canceled her October 17th show.

There’s been no announcement, and in all the Kennedy Center promotional materials online LaFourcade’s show is still listed.

But a visit to the Kennedy Center’s website indicates the show is marked Canceled.

LaFourcade is a wildly popular international star currently in the middle of a year long tour. We’ll see her in New York next spring. She’s currently performing in Spain, has a bunch of sold out shows in Mexico in September, and then hits Los Angeles and the west coast.

The singer has four Grammy Awards, 18 Latin Grammys, a Billboard Latin Music Award and three MTV Video Music Awards Latin America.

Of course there’s no doubt LaFourcade has canceled the Kennedy Center because of the politics since Donald Trump took over.

Without LaFourcade, the Kennedy Center schedule is pretty light this fall. They have the musical, “Parade,” coming in and a touring company of “The Sound of Music.” Otherwise, there’s no buzz at all.

Meantime, we should soon hear the names of this year’s Kennedy Center honorees. Will they all be right wing, Christian, or country artists? Or will deserving types like Liza Minnelli and Denzel Washington be invited? And if so, will they show up or go to the White House?

Stay tuned…

