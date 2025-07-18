Friday, July 18, 2025
Donate
BusinessTelevision

CBS Says Colbert Cancellation is “Financial” But Network Owns the Ed Sullivan Theater, and It’s Landmarked

By Roger Friedman

Share

We know CBS is lying about why Stephen Colbert’s show has been cancelled.

They say it’s “financial,” but just going by social media responses, the consensus is the plug has been pulled because of politics.

And while ad revenue may be down, CBS is ignoring the fact the production of Colbert does not cost that much.

No one’s mentioned that the network actually owns the Ed Sullivan Theater. They bought it for David Letterman in 1993 for $4.5 million, and renovated it in 2006.

The network has limited options of how to dispose of the theater, which is a designated New York City Landmark and a building listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

True, one of the Broadway theater companies could buy it. They’d be the only likely customers. But there are plenty of theaters already under the Broadway league. It’s unclear if it would be needed. It would also take a lot to bring the Ed Sullivan Theater back to commercial standards. Right now it seats around 400 people, although when it was originally built it accommodated 1,500.

Of course, the theater holds a lot of history from the Sullivan era including the Beatles and so many other performers who made their debuts there. But the new owners of CBS will probably be satisfied to turn it into a Sephora.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com