CBS Says Colbert Cancellation is “Financial” But Network Owns the Ed Sullivan Theater, and It’s Landmarked

We know CBS is lying about why Stephen Colbert’s show has been cancelled.

They say it’s “financial,” but just going by social media responses, the consensus is the plug has been pulled because of politics.

And while ad revenue may be down, CBS is ignoring the fact the production of Colbert does not cost that much.

No one’s mentioned that the network actually owns the Ed Sullivan Theater. They bought it for David Letterman in 1993 for $4.5 million, and renovated it in 2006.

The network has limited options of how to dispose of the theater, which is a designated New York City Landmark and a building listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

True, one of the Broadway theater companies could buy it. They’d be the only likely customers. But there are plenty of theaters already under the Broadway league. It’s unclear if it would be needed. It would also take a lot to bring the Ed Sullivan Theater back to commercial standards. Right now it seats around 400 people, although when it was originally built it accommodated 1,500.

Of course, the theater holds a lot of history from the Sullivan era including the Beatles and so many other performers who made their debuts there. But the new owners of CBS will probably be satisfied to turn it into a Sephora.