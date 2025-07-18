Box Office: “Summer” Scares Up $2.2 Mil in Previews, “Eddington” Arrives DOA for A24 with Just $625K

Thursday night previews provided a mixed message for the box office.

The reboot of “I Know What You Did Last Summer” took in $2.2 million. How will it do as word spreads? The reviews aren’t very promising — 38% — but the brand is strong. Still, the audience reaction on Rotten Tomatoes is just 69%.

A24 unaccountably made another movie with Ari Aster and Joaquin Phoenix after the horrendous mess of “Beau is Afraid.” Now “Eddington” has opened DOA with just $625K. Reviews are getting worse, dropping to 66%. Better not to put any more reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

Meantime, “Superman” will cross $200 mil in the US this weekend. International stands at $95 million so far.

Not accounted for last night: “Smurfs,” which didn’t have previews but should do gangbusters this weekend.