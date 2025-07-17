Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham Call a Truce, The World Heals, Tour Next?

The world is healing.

Stevie Nicks and Lindsay Buckingham have called a truce. The two members of Fleetwood Mac have each issued conciliatory messages on social media.

Stevie wrote: “And if you go forward…”

Lindsey responded: “I’ll meet you there.”

Hallelujah!

The long ago former couple fell out a couple of years ago. Buckingham left the group. Nicks declared she’d been badly treated by him for years. He disputed that. An ugly divorce ensued.

In the interim, Christine McVie died. It looked like the end for The Mac. But now a final tour is possible. Mick Fleetwood and John McVie must be dancing. Hundreds of millions of dollars are involved.

Fleetwood Mac continues to be a huge money maker even semi retirement. Their Greatest Hits album is always on the charts. Their songs are heard in commercials constantly. A reunion would be more than welcomed.

Don’t stop thinking about tomorrow!