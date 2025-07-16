Broadway: “Gypsy” Announces Sudden Closing, Jean Smart’s “Call Me Izzy” On Life Support in Tough Summer

“Gypsy” starring Audra McDonald is closing early, on August 1th This abrupt announcement came tonight.

Despite great reviews, “Gypsy” has struggled to keep an audience. The musical played at 61% capacity last week after not receiving any Tony Awards.

The announcement seems like it was last minute considering producers had just announced that Montego Glover, who subbed for McDonald on her vacation week, was picking up Sunday matinees as well.

“Gypsy” was selling tickets through October 5th and while current sales were down, things didn’t look so bad in August. But inside information obviously prevailed.

McDonald is currently starring in “The Gilded Age” on HBO.

Meanwhile, things are a mess at “Call Me Izzy” at Roundabout Theater. They played at just 28% capacity last week. It wasn’t just because star Jean Smart said she had a “knee injury.” That could be code for “the theater is empty and I’m ready to leave.”

“Izzy,” and original play that got also got very positive reviews, hit a peak the week of June 22nd of $604K. But the party was over quickly. The week of July 6th, grosses were down to just $233K. Last week, with Izzy being played by capable substitute Johanna Day, receipts came to just $113K.

Smart was just nominated for an Emmy Award for Best Actress in a Comedy in “Hacks.” She’s won six Emmys already including three for “Hacks.” She’ll likely win again this September. The idea of putting her in a one woman show in a play no one knows anything about was brave but tricky. She should have been off Broadway in a much smaller house.

Alas, “Izzy” will likely close before its limited run is over on August 18th. That’s if Smart returns at all, or the injured knee becomes the reason to close up shop. As good as Day might be, she’s not the reason for this production.

“Gypsy” joins a slew of shows that have shut down since the Tony Awards including “Boop” and “Smash.”

What’s going on? Lack of tourists. As much as Times Square is filled with crowds milling around and taking pictures with Elmo, foreign travelers who’d be the Broadway audience are staying away. The reason, of course, is the horrific reign of Donald Trump. Foreigners aren’t coming to the US because they are either afraid of Trump or angry with him. Canadians, who make up a large part of Broadway audiences, staying home and boycotting the US.

My advice? Go see these two shows immediately before they pack up.