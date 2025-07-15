Tuesday, July 15, 2025
awardsTelevision

UPDATING Emmy Snubs: “Poker Face,” Natasha Lyonne, Selena Gomez Snubbed for “Murders,” Meyers, Fallon Snubbed in Talk

By Roger Friedman

The Emmy nominations are coming in. Keep refreshing. Full list will follow…

Selena Gomez was snubbed again for “Only Murders in the Building.” Outrageous.

Natasha Lyonne and “Poker Face” were snubbed in comedy categories. Unbelievable. Instead, “The Bear” — which is not a comedy — took its slot.

Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers’ respective talk shows, and John Mulaney’s Netflix show were all snubbed in the talk category.

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Traitors
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Amazing Race
Survivor
Top Chef

Outstanding Talk Series

Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Daily Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
The Studio
What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

Adolescence
Black Mirror
Dying For Sex
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Mendendez Story
The Penguin

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Kathy Bates
Sharon Horgan
Britt Lower
Bella Ramsey
Keri Russell

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown
Gary Oldman
Pedro Pascal
Adam Scott
Noah Wyle

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba
Kristen Bell
Quinta Brunson
Ayo Edebiri
Jean Smart

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Adam Brody
Seth Rogen
Jason Segel
Martin Short
Jeremy Allen White

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Cate Blanchett
Meagan Fahy
Cristin Milioti
Michelle Williams
Rashida Jones

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Colin Farrell
Stephen Graham
Jake Gyllenhaal
Brian Tyree Henry
Cooper Koch

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

