UPDATING Emmy Snubs: “Poker Face,” Natasha Lyonne, Selena Gomez Snubbed for “Murders,” Meyers, Fallon Snubbed in Talk

The Emmy nominations are coming in. Keep refreshing. Full list will follow…

Selena Gomez was snubbed again for “Only Murders in the Building.” Outrageous.

Natasha Lyonne and “Poker Face” were snubbed in comedy categories. Unbelievable. Instead, “The Bear” — which is not a comedy — took its slot.

Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers’ respective talk shows, and John Mulaney’s Netflix show were all snubbed in the talk category.

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Traitors

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Amazing Race

Survivor

Top Chef

Outstanding Talk Series

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Daily Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying For Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Mendendez Story

The Penguin

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Kathy Bates

Sharon Horgan

Britt Lower

Bella Ramsey

Keri Russell

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown

Gary Oldman

Pedro Pascal

Adam Scott

Noah Wyle

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba

Kristen Bell

Quinta Brunson

Ayo Edebiri

Jean Smart

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Adam Brody

Seth Rogen

Jason Segel

Martin Short

Jeremy Allen White

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Cate Blanchett

Meagan Fahy

Cristin Milioti

Michelle Williams

Rashida Jones

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Colin Farrell

Stephen Graham

Jake Gyllenhaal

Brian Tyree Henry

Cooper Koch