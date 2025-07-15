UPDATING Emmy Snubs: “Poker Face,” Natasha Lyonne, Selena Gomez Snubbed for “Murders,” Meyers, Fallon Snubbed in Talk

The Emmy nominations are coming in. Keep refreshing. Full list will follow…
Selena Gomez was snubbed again for “Only Murders in the Building.” Outrageous.
Natasha Lyonne and “Poker Face” were snubbed in comedy categories. Unbelievable. Instead, “The Bear” — which is not a comedy — took its slot.
Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers’ respective talk shows, and John Mulaney’s Netflix show were all snubbed in the talk category.
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Traitors
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Amazing Race
Survivor
Top Chef
Outstanding Talk Series
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Daily Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Drama Series
Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
The Studio
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series
Adolescence
Black Mirror
Dying For Sex
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Mendendez Story
The Penguin
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Kathy Bates
Sharon Horgan
Britt Lower
Bella Ramsey
Keri Russell
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown
Gary Oldman
Pedro Pascal
Adam Scott
Noah Wyle
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba
Kristen Bell
Quinta Brunson
Ayo Edebiri
Jean Smart
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Adam Brody
Seth Rogen
Jason Segel
Martin Short
Jeremy Allen White
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Cate Blanchett
Meagan Fahy
Cristin Milioti
Michelle Williams
Rashida Jones
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Colin Farrell
Stephen Graham
Jake Gyllenhaal
Brian Tyree Henry
Cooper Koch