Tuesday, July 15, 2025
Donate
Media

New York Times Kicks Four Senior Critics to the Curb In Pop Music, Classical, Theater, and TV Just Because They Can

By Roger Friedman

Share

The New York Times doesn’t want four senior culture critics anymore.

Are they looking for influencers? At this point, why not?

The Times says they’re re-assigning, code for canning, pop music vet Jon Pareles, theater critic Jesse Green, classical music expert Zach Woolfe, and TV critic Margaret Lyons.

Why? Because they have experience and knowledge and respected (yes even Jesse Green) by the readers.

Also, they don’t have TikTok accounts.

Pareles has been the chief pop critic since 1988. Just last week he wrote an incredible piece on Bruce Springsteen. Pareles has been able to write about new and breaking acts as well as classic artists. He’s shaped the paper’s opinion about pop, rock, R&B, etc with great taste and knowledge of his subjects. Forcing him out is just stupid.

The other three have been at their jobs for some time. Green gets a lot of flack and “everyone hates him.” But everyone “hated” all the former theater critics including Frank Rich and Clive Barnes. Wolfe and Lyons are all well respected.

Sia Michel is the editor who caused this chaos. She thinks moving respected critics to other jobs is going to be fun for them. In other words, they weren’t having a career, they were just piece workers in the factory. Maybe AI will take over.

Sad stuff, that even the Times doesn’t care about the reporters or the readers. But authority no longer matters. The main thing is, can you sell $20 objects from China to unwitting customers.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com