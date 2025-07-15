Emmy Awards Snub Writing for “The Bear,” Cite Ayo Edibiri (Directing), Lisa Colon Zayas (Supporting Actress) for Special Episode

Liza Colon Zayas starred in the most interesting episode of “The Bear” in Season 3. (Not the current season — “The Bear” is a year behind the Emmy Awards.)

It was called “Napkins.” Colon-Zayas is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy. There was nothing funny about the episode, but the actress will win, no questions asked. (She’s already won other awards.) She turned in a remarkable performance.

The episode was directed by the show’s co-star Ayo Edibiri, who was nominated for Best Directing. It’s the only directing nod for “The Bear,” which also surprisingly received nothing for writing. (Maybe too much of it seemed repetitive.)

Interesting because Ayo Edibiri just co-wrote (with Lionel Boyce) episode 4 of season 4, called “Worms.” It’s the best episode of this past season.

“The Bear” is starting to fade. One more season should wrap it up. Jeremy Allen White has gone on to play Bruce Springsteen in the movies. Ebon Moss Bacharach — nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy — is in “The Fantastic Four.” But the real breakout from “The Bear” is Edibiri. I can’t wait to see what she does next.