Tuesday, July 15, 2025
Donate
Television

Emmy Awards Snub Writing for “The Bear,” Cite Ayo Edibiri (Directing), Lisa Colon Zayas (Supporting Actress) for Special Episode

By Roger Friedman

Share

Liza Colon Zayas starred in the most interesting episode of “The Bear” in Season 3. (Not the current season — “The Bear” is a year behind the Emmy Awards.)

It was called “Napkins.” Colon-Zayas is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy. There was nothing funny about the episode, but the actress will win, no questions asked. (She’s already won other awards.) She turned in a remarkable performance.

The episode was directed by the show’s co-star Ayo Edibiri, who was nominated for Best Directing. It’s the only directing nod for “The Bear,” which also surprisingly received nothing for writing. (Maybe too much of it seemed repetitive.)

Interesting because Ayo Edibiri just co-wrote (with Lionel Boyce) episode 4 of season 4, called “Worms.” It’s the best episode of this past season.

“The Bear” is starting to fade. One more season should wrap it up. Jeremy Allen White has gone on to play Bruce Springsteen in the movies. Ebon Moss Bacharach — nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy — is in “The Fantastic Four.” But the real breakout from “The Bear” is Edibiri. I can’t wait to see what she does next.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com