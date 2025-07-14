Classical Pop: Melissa Manchester Debuts Serious Piano Piece This Week at NY Music Fest, Along with Neil Sedaka, Jimmy Webb Works

Neil Sedaka — we know him for “Laughing in the Rain” and “Breaking Up is Hard to Do.”

Melissa Manchester — she had huge hits with “Midnight Blue” and “Don’t Cry Out Loud.”

Jimmy Webb — “Wichita Lineman” and “Up, Up, and Away” are in his catalog of compositions.

But what else have they done? They have written classical compositions that will get showcased this weekend at the Endless Mountain Music Festival in upstate New York. Highly regarded pianist Jeffrey Biegel will take on the duties of debuting Manchester’s work and performing all three pieces.

“Nocturne,” a classical nocturne for orchestra and piano composed by Grammy-winning songwriter Jimmy Webb, is set for Friday, July 18, at Steadman Theatre on the campus of Commonwealth University at Mansfield in Mansfield. The word is Webb will be in the audience.

The next evening features the world premiere of “AWAKE!,” a five-movement concerto for orchestra and piano composed by Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Melissa Manchester on Saturday, July 19, at the Corning Museum of Glass in Corning.

On the same program, the audience will hear Neil Sedaka’s “Manhattan Intermezzo.”

Manchester will be in the audience for AWAKE! There’s a rumor she’ll join Biegel after he performs for one or two of her hits.

Biegel — who commissioned the Manchester and Webb pieces — is ready for the two nights. He says: “The problem for me in the United States is that we always look to Germany or Russia for famous composers, and we keep doing them over and over again. But, we really do have a lot to offer, in this case, with Melissa Manchester, Jimmy Webb, and Neil Sedaka. These are wonderfully gifted, talented musicians that should be heard.”

Who could be next? How about Billy Joel or Paul McCartney? Carly Simon wrote a successful opera with her sister, Lucy. You know Stevie Wonder has a piece he’s hiding. Sting, definitely.

For more information on the Endless Mountain Music Festival, its 2025 season program, or to purchase tickets, visit endlessmountain.net.