“Superman” Stunning Super Hero Weekend, Leaps Big Box Office: $217 Million Worldwide, $122 Million in the US

James Gunn’s “Superman” had leapt the box office with a single bound.

The Warner’s/DC Comics revival scored $122 million over the weekend in the US alone.

Worldwide the total is $217 million.

A movie that vexed Warner’s for years is a hit. Two more sequels are guaranteed.

David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult are officially movie stars.

Gunn and Peter Safran are vindicated. So are Warner’s chiefs Mike DeLuca and Pam Abdy. They’ve had an incredible run this year, with “Sinners,” “Minecraft Movie,” and “Final Destination Bloodline” all ruling theaters.

They can also count “F1,” actually an Apple movie which they distributed in spite of Apple’s marketing.

“Superman” will push away through Labor Day with repeat customers all summer. And wait til it hits VOD, streaming, DVD, etc.

Now Gunn can make Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash movies, etc and build the DC Universe to match Marvel. It took a long time, but success is here.