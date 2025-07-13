Rosie O’Donnell Comes After Trump After Fake Citizenship Threat: “a criminal con man sexual abusing liar”

Rosie O’Donnell is not just accepting Donald Trump’s bizarre threat made yesterday.

Trump grabbed headlines by posting that he was considering the revocation of O’Donnell’s American citizenship.

Of course, he has no power to do that or to prevent her from traveling. She’s a 100% US citizen. The 14th Amendment of the Constitution protects and cannot be overridden.

Here’s what Rosie says:

the president of the usa has always hated the fact that i see him for who he is – a criminal con man sexual abusing liar out to harm our nation to serve himself – this is why i moved to ireland – he is a dangerous old soulless man with dementia who lacks empathy compassion and basic humanity- i stand in direct opposition all he represents- so do millions of others – u gonna deport all who stand against ur evil tendencies – ur a bad joke who cant form a coherent sentence