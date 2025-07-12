Trump Epstein Fake Out: Says He Might Revoke Rosie O’Donnell’s Citizenship (Which He Knows He Can’t Do)

Trump is falling apart over Jeffrey Epstein.

The presidency is falling apart as the FBI’s quacky leaders Kash Patel and Dan Bongino are threatening to quit over Pam Bondi’s announcement that no Epstein files exist.

They existed a short time ago, of course, when binders were waved around reading “Epstein Files.”

MAGA is furious because they were hoping Bill Clinton and some of their hate targets would be mentioned. They don’t even think Trump is in files.

Elon Musk says Steve Bannon is in the files.

We can imagine Trump is since Epstein called him his best friend and there is plenty of video evidence of their hanging out together.

So what does Trump do? He announces this morning, apropos of nothing, that he might revoke Rosie O’Donnell’s citizenship. Rosie has been living in Ireland just to get away from the madness here. She’s very much a US citizen, born in New York to American parents.

Trump knows he can’t do this, but it’s a misdirection, a fake out to get the press off the Epstein story. He also announced 30% tariffs on the UK and EU today. He’s trying to get away from the court ruling last night stopping ICE from acting like the gestapo. Trump is losing bigly.

Trump also lost his final appeal to not pay E. Jean Carroll $5 million in the sex abuse case.

Trump is rattled. Monday’s stock market will drop like a rock following Friday’s drop over Canada tariffs. There’s a new poll saying Americans are finally waking up to the immigration situation and are now in favor it — I guess watching Nazi type behavior rattled the sensible part of the public.

Can he strip Rosie of her standing? No. But it’s something to talk about all weekend. Whatever happened to Greenland and Panama, for example?

Rosie is and has been for 10 years a voice in the wilderness on Trump. She’s never wavered in her criticism. Trump worked on Barbara Walters to get her fired from “The View.” Rosie has been steadfast. Bravo! She’s a woman of principles.