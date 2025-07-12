“Superman” Flies to $56.5 Million Thurs-Fri, Heading Toward $125 Mil Weekend, MAGA Resistance No Kryptonite

“Superman” is the story of the summer.

James Gunn’s clever revival of the DC Comics chief hero is a bonanza at the box office.

Thursday previews plus Friday numbers came to $56.5 million.

Weekend predictions are for $125 million. Today’s numbers are going to be huge based on word of mouth. The movie has a 95% audience meter on Rotten Tomatoes.

DC Comics movies are saved, and so is Warner Bros.

Meanwhile, MAGA tried to be the movie’s kryptonite by saying it was “woke” or so much nonsense. No one took the bait. Also, timing is everything. New polls show that immigrants are sympathetic now, so saying Superman is an immigrant has proven to be very smart.

Also smart is the “Superman” marketing campaign. It’s relentless, and fun. The movie’s trio of stars — David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult — have come across in a most jolly way. They make you want to see the movie.

PS There will be two more of these “Superman” movies. I love it when they say the actors are “open” to sequels. In reality, they all signed deals for a trilogy in advance. Most of these franchise deals are built that way.