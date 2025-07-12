Saturday, July 12, 2025
“Superman” Flies to $56.5 Million Thurs-Fri, Heading Toward $125 Mil Weekend, MAGA Resistance No Kryptonite

By Roger Friedman

“Superman” is the story of the summer.

James Gunn’s clever revival of the DC Comics chief hero is a bonanza at the box office.

Thursday previews plus Friday numbers came to $56.5 million.

Weekend predictions are for $125 million. Today’s numbers are going to be huge based on word of mouth. The movie has a 95% audience meter on Rotten Tomatoes.

DC Comics movies are saved, and so is Warner Bros.

Meanwhile, MAGA tried to be the movie’s kryptonite by saying it was “woke” or so much nonsense. No one took the bait. Also, timing is everything. New polls show that immigrants are sympathetic now, so saying Superman is an immigrant has proven to be very smart.

Also smart is the “Superman” marketing campaign. It’s relentless, and fun. The movie’s trio of stars — David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult — have come across in a most jolly way. They make you want to see the movie.

PS There will be two more of these “Superman” movies. I love it when they say the actors are “open” to sequels. In reality, they all signed deals for a trilogy in advance. Most of these franchise deals are built that way.

Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

