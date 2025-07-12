Rosie O’Donnell has struck back at Trump’s hollow threat with Thunder.

“hey donald –

you’re rattled again? 18 years later and I still live rent-free in that collapsing brain of yours.

you call me a threat to humanity – but I’m everything you fear: a loud”

“You lie, you steal, you degrade – I nurture, I create, I persist,” she declares.

Trump has always feared Rosie. She fights back. She won’t be bullied. She’s 10 times smarter and more articulate. She’s also literate. These are things he’s not.

Watch Trump try and do this. A California judge has just put his deportations on hold. The federal judges are not going to allow their legacies to be tied to his — well maybe his SCOTUS shills but not all of them.