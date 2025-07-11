Surprise! Richie Sambora Drops Clip of New “Born to Rock” Solo Single as a Birthday Gift to Us! We Need More!

Happy Birthday, Richie Sambora!
The great ex-Bon Jovi guitarist and underrated vocalist turns 66 today.
He’s posted a 1:12 sound clip of a new solo single called “Born to Rock.”
It’s absolutely great! We need more, like the whole song, and an album would be nice.
A Richie comeback is as welcome as can be. Bring it on! Happy Birthday to one of rock’s unsung heroes!
Who wants to hear the rest of this song?
I was BORN TO ROCK! – my birthday gift to you. pic.twitter.com/TEXu1G4oVv
— RICHIE SAMBORA (@TheRealSambora) July 11, 2025