Surprise! Richie Sambora Drops Clip of New “Born to Rock” Solo Single as a Birthday Gift to Us! We Need More!

Happy Birthday, Richie Sambora!

The great ex-Bon Jovi guitarist and underrated vocalist turns 66 today.

He’s posted a 1:12 sound clip of a new solo single called “Born to Rock.”

It’s absolutely great! We need more, like the whole song, and an album would be nice.

A Richie comeback is as welcome as can be. Bring it on! Happy Birthday to one of rock’s unsung heroes!

Who wants to hear the rest of this song?