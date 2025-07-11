Friday, July 11, 2025
“Superman” Starts With Huge Previews Despite Talk About Being “Woke” and If a Space Visitor is an Alien

By Roger Friedman

“Superman” flew high last night in previews.

Total take was $22.5 million (I predicted $22 mil).

The weekend should come in over $100 million, maybe as much as $120 million.

This is despite Fox News and crazy people on social media carping about wokeness and whether or not Superman is an immigrant.

Superman is a space alien from Krypton. His planet exploded, he’s a refugee. He’s actually Moses, if you think about it, a baby set in swaddling clothes and instead of being sent down a river was jettisoned into space.

Still, if he were real, Stephen Miller and Tom Homan would come after him with denouncements.

We need Superman now to vanquish anyone conducting kidnappings off the street. Superman would fly to Sudan and Guatanamo and release the victims.

But I digress.

Warner Bros. is having an amazing year. A new star is born in David Corenswet, who better make a bunch of movies small and big so he’s not pigeonholed as Clark Kent. Rachel Brosnahan’s career is made.

James Gunn? He’s the king of DC Universe. They needed one!

PS I’m a little surprised Warner’s didn’t partner with Moscot or some eyeglass place for Clark Kent spectacles. There is a Superman watch I have my eye on, however. Looks cool!

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

