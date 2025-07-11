“Superman” Previews Sell Out, Eyeing $22 Mil Thursday, Audience Rating Skyrockets to 95%, Repeat Business Ahead

Warner Bros.– aka DC Comics — has a massive hit in “Superman.”

The James Gunn directed reboot is looking at a $22 million Thursday in previews.

A $100 mil weekend is predicted.

Reviews are good — at 82% on Rotten Tomatoes.

But the RT audience rating is 95%. The people who saw it tonight loved it.

David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan star in what will be the first of three movies with this gang.

Back when Richard Donner directed the first two “Superman” Movies in 1978 and 1980, sequels were not a “thing.” The third and fourth installments had no quality control.

But now, all the chapters should have a pretty great consistent pedigree with Gunn and his DC Comics co-chief Peter Safran.

Kudos to Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy at Warner Bros. They’ve had a banner six months. This is the cherry on top of the sundae.