Friday, July 11, 2025
BOLD MOVE Justin Bieber Drops “Swag” First New Album in Four Years, Written By Teams of Grammy Winning Songwriters

By Roger Friedman

Justin Bieber has dropped his first album in four years, it’s called “Swag,”

In a bold move, Bieber is singing songs written and produced by Grammy nominee Carter Lang and a group of professionals including Tobias Jesso, Eddie Benjamin, and Dylan Wiggins.

Lang won Grammys with SZA in 2024 and 2025.

Jesso has had hits with Adele.

Rather than write his own music during a time of personal upheaval, Bieber has turned to the experts.

It’s a bold move. He’s reviving his career with carefully crafted pop songs.

The only reveal of Justin’s inner life are interstitial “interviews” with a comedian named Druski. One of them is called “Therapy Session.”

Lang has written hits for Post Malone, SZA, Doja Cat, and Lil Nas X and other current pop stars. I have to say these songs are very, very good for top 40 pop. They will get a lot of airplay.

Lang is about 40 years old, and has real musical training. By morning, everyone will want to talk to him. A star is born, after two decades!

Lang’s name is listed as “writer” on all the YouTube videos released tonight by Universal Music. On the Wikipedia page, there are teams — from 8 to 12 collaborators — for each song.

Here’s the title track:

All I Can Take– written by Carter Lang

