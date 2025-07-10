“Scrubs” is Back: Those Zach Braff- Donald Faison T Mobile Ads Pay Off in Revival of 2000’s Sitcom

Bill Lawrence’s “Scrubs” ran from 2001-2010.

The half hour sitcom about zany doctors in a hospital starred Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, and John C. McGinley.

Since then, Braff and Faison have appeared together in many T Movie commercials and promoted their friendship endlessly.

All that work pays off. ABC is reviving the show this fall. We didn’t ask for it, but there it is.

Braff, Faison, and Chalke have signed on. Most certainly, Lawrence’s actress wife Christa Miller will return as well.

All the actors are approximately 50 years old, which means there will have to a new batch of young, irreverent people who will annoy the now old formerly young whippersnappers who will find themselves suddenly forced to be mature. Yikes.

Will there jokes about Medicare and Medicaid being removed? Illegal aliens snatched from the ER waiting room? COVID deaths? Vaccine discussions?

It doesn’t seem to matter that every revival of a 2000s sitcom has failed, from “Frasier” to “Night Court” to “Murphy Brown.” The only exception I can think of is “Will and Grace,” which did marginally better.

During its run “Scrubs” won no major Emmy Awards, although it did have some nominations. It squeaked by as a show you forgot was on the air, and didn’t bother anyone.

And yet, it’s back. Maybe T Mobile is the sponsor.

Couldn’t they have come back as a similar but different show, a la “The Pitt” and “ER”?

This is why the networks are dying.