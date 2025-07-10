Thursday, July 10, 2025
Justin Bieber: Billboards Go Up for New Album Called “Swag,” Including Song “Therapy Session” — Release Tonight?

By Roger Friedman

Well, well.

While smoking dope until his eyes are glazed, posting messages about his depression and his belief in fake churches, Justin Bieber seems to have made a new album.

“Swag” appears to be the title. It’s his first album since “Justice” was released in March 2021. A tour following that album was cancelled before it got started, with Bieber incurring a lot of debt.

“Swag” will most certainly go to number 1 immediately on iTunes. But will it have legs? Are there hits? Does anyone care anymore? I guess we’re going to find out.

Tracks include “Therapy Session” and “All I Can Take.” One title is “405,” which may be about getting stuck on life’s highway. Or just getting traffic tickets.

Justin has also launched a merch website called skylrk.com. He’s selling really ugly sunglasses for $200, uncomfortable looking slippers for $180, and $160 hoodies — because there aren’t enough of any of those items in the world.

