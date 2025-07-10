Justin Bieber: Billboards Go Up for New Album Called “Swag,” Including Song “Therapy Session” — Release Tonight?

Well, well.

While smoking dope until his eyes are glazed, posting messages about his depression and his belief in fake churches, Justin Bieber seems to have made a new album.

“Swag” appears to be the title. It’s his first album since “Justice” was released in March 2021. A tour following that album was cancelled before it got started, with Bieber incurring a lot of debt.

“Swag” will most certainly go to number 1 immediately on iTunes. But will it have legs? Are there hits? Does anyone care anymore? I guess we’re going to find out.

Tracks include “Therapy Session” and “All I Can Take.” One title is “405,” which may be about getting stuck on life’s highway. Or just getting traffic tickets.

Justin has also launched a merch website called skylrk.com. He’s selling really ugly sunglasses for $200, uncomfortable looking slippers for $180, and $160 hoodies — because there aren’t enough of any of those items in the world.

Keep refreshing…