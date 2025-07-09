Wednesday, July 9, 2025
“The Office” Star Craig Robinson Said He Was Quitting Comedy — And Everyone Believed His Hoax

By Roger Friedman

“The Office” star announced on social media a few days ago that he was quitting comedy for a new career.

Of course, this was repeated everywhere by everyone on the internet. The statement became headlines in every bit of the media.

And of course, it’s not true. It was a prank leading up at AT&T commercials featuring the B team cast of “The Office.”

This is what’s wrong with the internet. Nothing is fact checked. Every single statement is immediately disseminated as a headline for click bait.

It was a good move by the ad company involved but bad for all the media that just ate it up. (We did not bite at this.)

Reporters — make a call! So easy!

Sad.

Roger Friedman
