Wednesday, July 9, 2025
Donate
Business

Elon Musk’s Twitter X Shill Linda Yaccarino is Outta Here After 2 Years of Lying, Obfuscating, Defending

By Roger Friedman

Share

Say goodbye to Linda Yaccarino

Or yack yack yack-arino.

She’s ankling Twitter X after two years, hoping her career isn’t destroyed.

She lied, obfuscated, rationaled, tap danced, spun plates, and so on for Musk as he allowed the social media platform to be infiltrated by Nazis, racists, misognyists, insane asylum patients, and so on.

This week, Musk’s Grok AI started praising Hitler. It also advised someone how to break into a specific home of a named man and rape him.

Yaccarino is like a SpaceX ship that went up, up, up, and exploded in mid air.

Who will replace her? Maybe Steve Bannon. Musk posted yesterday that Bannon was in the Epstein files. He’d be perfect!

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com