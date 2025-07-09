Say goodbye to Linda Yaccarino

Or yack yack yack-arino.

She’s ankling Twitter X after two years, hoping her career isn’t destroyed.

She lied, obfuscated, rationaled, tap danced, spun plates, and so on for Musk as he allowed the social media platform to be infiltrated by Nazis, racists, misognyists, insane asylum patients, and so on.

This week, Musk’s Grok AI started praising Hitler. It also advised someone how to break into a specific home of a named man and rape him.

Yaccarino is like a SpaceX ship that went up, up, up, and exploded in mid air.

Who will replace her? Maybe Steve Bannon. Musk posted yesterday that Bannon was in the Epstein files. He’d be perfect!