R&B Superstar Stephanie Mills Sends Harsh Letter to Essence Festival for Unprofessionalism, Plus Lauryn Hill Had a 3am Show

The Essence Music Festival in New Orleans this past weekend sounds like a disaster.

R&B superstar Stephanie Mills sounds like she had a bad time. She just posted a letter to the festival taking them to task for poor management, timing, production — all of it.

Lauryn Hill got seared for being hours late and performing to few people when she finally showed up at 3am. Even Mariah Carey knows better than that (although I once saw Prince at 2am).

The festival has issued an apology, but it’s too late. Guests and press came home hot, cranky, and with regrets. But this seems to be the essence of Essence. Don’t know why after all these years.