Glassy Eyed Justin Bieber Posts Stoned Selfies While Former Manager Scooter Braun Hangs on David Geffen’s Yacht

By Roger Friedman

The Justin Bieber story is not going to end well.

The former pop star spends most of his getting stoned out of his gourd. He posted new pictures today of doing exactly that — blissing out.

The 32 year old father of a baby is glassy eyed and out of it. He dresses like a 17 year old skate kid who has no clue his life is crumbling around him.

Next to his current stoned selfies, Bieber wrote: “Detoxxxxx.” It sure doesn’t look like it.

Meantime, former manager Scooter Braun just posted a picture hanging with billionaire and former music manager David Geffen on the latter’s yacht. Braun has also posted a variety of pics from his vacation, jet skiing and climbing around on rocks.

Braun made his whole career on Bieber’s unsuspecting back. Bieber was mentally unwell and cancelled a concert tour. There are reports that he went into debt, and he sold his music catalog for a measly $200 million. There are reports that he still owes Braun a ton of money, which is laughable given these pictures.

If the Bieber story ends badly, Braun is clearly to blame. He leveraged his management of Bieber, Ariana Grande, and others to merge with the K Pop behemoth HYBE. He made hundreds of millions of dollars. Only HYBE must have become aware that Braun’s artists left either voluntarily or not. Either way, HYBE has demoted Braun, who is now very wealthy.

What a shitshow. Recording artists have traditionally been hung out to dry by their managers. Think Elvis and Colonel Parker. The managers and record company execs live in mansions, the artists have been left high and dry. In Bieber’s case, just high.

