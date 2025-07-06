Sunday, July 6, 2025
Alligator Alcatraz Merch All Over Amazon, ebay: MAGA Thinks A Dangerous US Concentration Camp Is Hilarious

By Roger Friedman

MAGA thinks a dangerous concentration camp for detained immigrants is hilarious.

There are currently dozens, maybe hundreds, of listings for merchandise celebrating “Alligator Alcatraz.”

Alligator Alcatraz is an immigration detention facility erected at the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport inside Big Cypress National Preserve in Ochopee, Florida.

According to reports, the hastily constructed detention camp in the Everglades that began processing immigrant detainees late this week has already flooded once, may not meet hurricane codes, and is not officially approved or funded by the federal government.

Donald Trump, the King of Cruelty, has already joked about detainees being eaten by alligators in the waters surrounding the prison.

“The risk of mosquito-borne disease at this site is significant,” said Durland Fish, a professor emeritus of epidemiology at the Yale University School of Public Health, told the Washington Post. The paper observes that  the viruses detected during a mosquitos study he conducted in the Everglades — including at Big Cypress Swamp, where the detention center is located — can cause neurological damage, including encephalitis, or inflammation of the brain. 

MAGA thinks it’s all very funny. They are such racists all they can think about is brown people being tortured or devoured.

This shameful move by Trump will be recorded in history as a horror. But in the present, Trump has created an affront to humanity.

On amazon and ebay, there are a multitude of postcards (48 sold so far) and caps and T shirts that go for up to 30 bucks apiece. There’s also a minted coin made by an ICE agent. Many shirt are emblazoned with a logo that reads: Nature’s Own Border Patrol. Jeff Bezos, owner of Amazon, must be so proud, having just held a $50 million wedding in Venice, Italy. His guests — all celebrities from Oprah and Gayle to Kardashians — must feel pretty good. 

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

