Alligator Alcatraz Merch All Over Amazon, ebay: MAGA Thinks A Dangerous US Concentration Camp Is Hilarious

MAGA thinks a dangerous concentration camp for detained immigrants is hilarious.

There are currently dozens, maybe hundreds, of listings for merchandise celebrating “Alligator Alcatraz.”

Alligator Alcatraz is an immigration detention facility erected at the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport inside Big Cypress National Preserve in Ochopee, Florida.

According to reports, the hastily constructed detention camp in the Everglades that began processing immigrant detainees late this week has already flooded once, may not meet hurricane codes, and is not officially approved or funded by the federal government.

Donald Trump, the King of Cruelty, has already joked about detainees being eaten by alligators in the waters surrounding the prison.

“The risk of mosquito-borne disease at this site is significant,” said Durland Fish, a professor emeritus of epidemiology at the Yale University School of Public Health, told the Washington Post. The paper observes that the viruses detected during a mosquitos study he conducted in the Everglades — including at Big Cypress Swamp, where the detention center is located — can cause neurological damage, including encephalitis, or inflammation of the brain.

MAGA thinks it’s all very funny. They are such racists all they can think about is brown people being tortured or devoured.

This shameful move by Trump will be recorded in history as a horror. But in the present, Trump has created an affront to humanity.

On amazon and ebay, there are a multitude of postcards (48 sold so far) and caps and T shirts that go for up to 30 bucks apiece. There’s also a minted coin made by an ICE agent. Many shirt are emblazoned with a logo that reads: Nature’s Own Border Patrol. Jeff Bezos, owner of Amazon, must be so proud, having just held a $50 million wedding in Venice, Italy. His guests — all celebrities from Oprah and Gayle to Kardashians — must feel pretty good.