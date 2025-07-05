Marjorie Taylor Greene Introducing Bill to Prevent “General Hospital” Story About Weather Changing Machine: She Believes It

Back in 1981, the soap “General Hospital” rose to huge ratings with a story called “The Ice Princess.”

A local villain had developed a machine that could alter the weather, and was going to implement it unless the show’s heroes, Luke and Laura, stopped him.

Marjorie Taylor Greene would have been seven years old at the time and was no doubt getting her formal education from being parked in front of the TV.

This may explain everything about her. She obviously has had that story in the back of her so called mind for 40 plus years.

She wrote this morning on Twitter X:

“I am introducing a bill that prohibits the injection, release, or dispersion of chemicals or substances into the atmosphere for the express purpose of altering weather, temperature, climate, or sunlight intensity. It will be a felony offense. I have been researching weather modification and working with the legislative counsel for months writing this bill. It will be similar to Florida’s Senate Bill 56. We must end the dangerous and deadly practice of weather modification and geoengineering.”

It’s not a shock to learn that the Florida State Senate has just created a similar weather implementation bill. The soap was so big at the time– when there were only a handful of TV channels — that they did the same thing.

It absolutely tracks that most of MTG’s actions and words come from narrative television circa the early to mid 80s. Again this explains everything.

Viva rural Georgia!

