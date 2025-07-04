Friday, July 4, 2025
UPDATE: Wawa Fest Headliner Jazmine Sullivan Follows LL Cool J, Refuses to Perform Over Philly City Worker Strike

By Roger Friedman

Philadelphia’s planned holiday celebration has been severely diminished by a serious city wide strike among municipal workers.

R&B star Jazmine Sullivan has also bowed out of Philadelphia’s Fourth of July celebration.

Sullivan joins LL Cool J, the Wawa Festival’s other headliner, in declining to perform.

Both performers are joining DC33, the union currently on strike in Philly, covering most municipal workers.

DC33 is trying to get health insurance and livable wages from the city.

Read my previous story here.

Sullivan posted: “In this life we are only measured by how we uphold our morals and standards, by what we choose to fight for through participation or protest.”

Bravo to both performers!

