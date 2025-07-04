Thursday Box Office: “Jurassic World: Rebirth” Stomps Out $25 Mil Blockbuster-saurus, Threatens July 4th Madness

Happy July 4th!

Yesterday, “Jurassic World: Rebirth” caused more mayhem at the box office.

The Scarlett Johansson dino-thon racked up $25 million more damage, making the two day take $55 million.

Chomp, chomp. (Don’t you love all these cliches and puns?)

With $55 million to start, “Rebirth” is in the $135-$150 million zone for the weekend.

Directed by Gareth Edwards and written by David Koepp, produced by Steven Spielberg, “Rebirth” is a throwback to the original “Jurassic” excitement. Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, and Rupert Friend star in the blockbuster-saurus.

Good news for Scarlett: she can afford to buy fresh lobster this weekend in Montauk! Shazam!

With “F1” still drawing audiences, and “How to Train Your Dragon” riding high at $210 million, it’s like an old fashioned holiday weekend.