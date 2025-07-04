Friday, July 4, 2025
Shocker: Julian McMahon, Star of “Nip Tuck,” “FBI,” “Charmed,” “Fantastic Four” Dies at 56 from Cancer

By Roger Friedman

“Nip Tuck” star Julian McMahon has died at age 56.

“With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer,” McMahon’s wife, Kelly McMahon, said in a statement. “Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible. We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories.”

McMahon’s career skyrocketed after he debuted on the NBC soap “Another World” in 1993.

He starred as ambitious plastic surgeon Christian Troy in “Nip/Tuck,” but he was more recently the star of “FBI.” He’s also known for “Charmed” and “Fantastic Four.”

The death — and news of the cancer — explains why McMahon suddenly dropped out of “FBI” in March 2022 when the show was booming in the ratings.

McMahon was born in Sydney, Australia, on July 27, 1968. His father, Billy McMahon, served as Prime Minister of Australia from 1971 to 1972.

McMahon oddly died at a hospital in Clearwater, Florida, the home of religious cult Scientology. “Nip/Tuck” actually addressed Scientology in at least one episode, a rarity for a Hollywood show.

