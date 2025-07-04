Broadway Great Paul Libin, 94, Died This Week: Won a Lifetime Tony Award for Being a Quiet Giant in Theater History

I’ve been waiting for the New York Times to write an obit for Paul Libin.

The Broadway great, winner of a lifetime Tony Award, was a quiet giant in American theater.

Paul’s death is one of the last notes in the greatest chapter even in Broadway. I’ve included his Playbill obit here, and his Tony Award acceptance speech.

I was lucky enough to get to know Paul and his wife, Florence, over the last couple of decades — mostly on opening nights. He was an eminence grise, a repository of so much Broadway history, and full of great insights. He was also fun, don’t worry. Paul had seen everything during his time in showbiz, and I really appreciated the time he took to talk to me.

Condolences to his family and friends. I will really miss seeing Paul, always natty and full of enthusiasm, this theater season.

