“Jurassic World: Rebirth” Is No Dinosaur: Newest Installment of Spielberg Classic Opens Midweek to $30 Million

Wowza.

“Jurassic World: Rebirth” opened last night to an astonishing $30 million.

You read that right.

Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey kissing on every red carpet really did the trick even though she’s married and he’s gay.

The movie co-stars two time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali. Bravo!

This proves Steven Spielberg’s original idea is no dinosaur.

On Monday, “Rebirth” could have banked $150 million or more.

It’s a surprise since “Rebirth” was panned by critics — 58% — has a 73 on the audience meter and a B Cinemascore.

The first “Jurassic Park” movie was released in 1993. I think this is the seventh chapter.

The most recent installment, in 2018, called “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” made $1.3 billion worldwide.

I’ll say it every day this weekend: “Dyno-mite!”