Thursday, July 3, 2025
Donate
BusinessMovies

“Jurassic World: Rebirth” Is No Dinosaur: Newest Installment of Spielberg Classic Opens Midweek to $30 Million

By Roger Friedman

Share

Wowza.

“Jurassic World: Rebirth” opened last night to an astonishing $30 million.

You read that right.

Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey kissing on every red carpet really did the trick even though she’s married and he’s gay.

The movie co-stars two time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali. Bravo!

This proves Steven Spielberg’s original idea is no dinosaur.

On Monday, “Rebirth” could have banked $150 million or more.

It’s a surprise since “Rebirth” was panned by critics — 58% — has a 73 on the audience meter and a B Cinemascore.

The first “Jurassic Park” movie was released in 1993. I think this is the seventh chapter.

The most recent installment, in 2018, called “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” made $1.3 billion worldwide.

I’ll say it every day this weekend: “Dyno-mite!”

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com