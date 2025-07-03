Thursday, July 3, 2025
Donate
BusinessMedia

Google Sets Eye on Destroying Small Publishers with AI, Changes Algorithm to Wipe Out Traffic, Causes Huge Drops

By Roger Friedman

Share

If you’re following the AI story, it’s a shitshow for small publishers.

I urge you to follow two Twitter accounts: @barryschwartz and @glenngabe. They keep track of the traffic on the internet.

Yesterday, G/O Media threw in the towel. All their sites are gone or sold off. They couldn’t generate web traffic anymore.

Google often institutes “core updates.” This is PR-speak “we’ve changed the algorithm so no one can find you.”

Around March 1st, as AI came in, traffic went off a cliff for most publishers. It has not and will not return. Last month, Google added an AI choice to their search engine.

The way AI affects publishers is that when you search any term — from “cancer” to “Kim Kardashian” — AI presents you with their own answer drawn from websites but lacking links.

The blue links that take you to websites like this one have been pushed all the way down on the page and made irrelevant. Some people still flip through the blue links, but mostly the AI answer seems to satisfy curiosity.

Read here how “no clicks” has grown to 69% of Google search from 56%. By the time the Google lawsuits are sorted out, it won’t matter to publishers whose businesses have been destroyed.

It’s not just Google, by the way. It all search engines. Donald Trump should be thrilled: AI will wipe out individual honest, subjective reporting and replace it with one voice. Of course, among the many problems there is that AI is wrong most of the time. And there’s no way of correcting it.

The new Google core update was announced a couple of days ago. In reality, it started around 10 days ago. Traffic to sites has been destroyed as Google has started promoting their AI function right on the page. Of course, one downside for them is that they will need fewer and fewer workers to help index sites because they’ll all be wiped out. But soon Google will be down to around 8 people sitting in a room in Mountainview, California laughing at all of us.

Every so often I email a Google exec involved with search. I met her about 8 years at a cocktail party in Los Angeles. She hasn’t returned one message in 7 years. It’s impossible to speak to anyone at Google, they are walled off from the world. One guy, named John Mueller, is supposedly their liaison via Twitter. But he’s just a cheerleader for the company.

It’s a bad time. A PEW study last week said readers who get to sites with paywalls just go away. Only 1% sign up for subscriptions. A lot of writers have Substack accounts but it’s unclear how many actual subscribers they have or what revenue they generate.

Some sites — like this one — have DONATE buttons if readers want to chip in. Without public help, even with advertising (and not Google Adsense, which also trying to shut out publishers), the party is over.

Happy fourth of July!

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com