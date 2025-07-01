Tuesday, July 1, 2025
Jennifer Aniston Cast in the Unfortunately Titled — for Her — Series Adaptation of “I’m Glad My Mom Died”

By Roger Friedman

This was not thought through by anyone.

Jennifer Aniston is adapting Jeannette McCurdy’s best seller, “I’m Glad My Mom Died.”

It’s for Apple TV, where Aniston has a hit with “The Morning Show.”

Aniston will play the mother — who I guess is/was dead — and has a difficult relationship with her daughter.

The title is unfortunate as Jennifer was famously estranged from her own mother, Nancy Dow, right up til her death.

Dow more or less lived in squalor and enjoyed no perks of being a famous actress’s daughter. Aniston wrote checks for medical care and that was it.

(I know another situation close to this, and it’s mind boggling. And Meg Ryan had a similar situation.)

Jennifer was angry that Dow wrote a book about her early days as “Friends” took off. But maybe Dow had to do that to survive. She’d been divorced from “Days of Our Lives” actor John Aniston a long time. Could she really have been so heinous?

Well, Jennifer is a terrific actress and must see possibilities in this material. But is it a good idea? Won’t she be asked about her own mother in every interview? You can hear the question now: Were you glad your mother died? Oy vey.

PS I just found a clip of Drew Barrymore interviewing McCurdy. That’s also unfortunate considering Drew has sequestered her mother, Jaid Barrymore, somewhere. No one’s seen or heard from her in years. She may be with Shelly Miscavige, for all we know!

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

