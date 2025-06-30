Why Did Oprah Go to the Garish Bezos Wedding? She Loves Super Rich People — Doesn’t Make Her a Bad Person, Just Practical

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King are getting kicked around for going to Jeff Bezos’s wedding.

Critics say the wedding in Venice was garish, over the top, disgusting, tone deaf.

Of course it was! What did you expect? A chamber orchestra at the Plaza Hotel?

Anyway, why are Oprah’s fans and critics surprised she said Yes to the invite. (And where was Steadman? Is he even still alive? All answers in confidence to showbiz411@gmail.com.

Back to Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. Oprah likes to be with celebrities. She used to give herself huge parties just like this wedding. Invitees were people she didn’t know, but they were famous.

Oprah doesn’t seem to get that people look to her for discernment. She’s still chasing her public profile.

Years ago, I wrote about Oprah’s friendship with a vile wealthy guy named Harold Simmons. She hung out with him, flew on his plane. Simmons was a major funder of Republican campaigns and dirty tricks including the John Kerry Swift Boat scandal. Oprah didn’t care. He had a plane.

None of this makes her a bad person. If Putin invited her over, she’d be there in a second. Barbara Walters used to do the same thing. If only Oprah would write a book about all these experiences. But she won’t. She’s just collecting people and memories.

PS Why do you think she was so interested Harry and Meghan?