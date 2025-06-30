Monday, June 30, 2025
Donate
Theater

Broadway Stunt Casting: TV’s Cedric the Entertainer Coming Next Spring in August Wilson’s “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone”

By Roger Friedman

Share

When Cedric the Entertainer made his Broadway debut in 2008, critics were not impressed.

Cedric appeared in David Mamet’s “American Buffalo,” which was panned and closed quickly.

The Times said: “Cedric, a veteran of stand-up, is obviously at his ease on a stage, and his low-key, naturalistic performance registers inappropriately large in ways that go beyond his hefty physique.”

And that was one of the kinder notices.

So here’s a good idea, thought the producers of the recent “Othello.” Let’s put Cedric in a really classic play, August Wilson’s “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone.” We can charge a lot of money and tell him he’ll get a Tony Award.

Cedric:: you will not a get a Tony Award. Trust me. No matter how much the producers charge for a ticket.

This is a bad idea. Debbie Allen is directing, and Taraji P. Henson, of whom I am fan, will appear. But Cedric is the wrong person at the wrong time. The star of ignominious TV shows like “The Neighborhood” and “Soul Man” does not belong in this venue.

The producers — including Brian Moreland — saw their cash registers ring with Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal in “Othello.” But what’s the point? The production got bad notices, and received not a single nomination for anything.

The opening is set for spring 2026, and the push will be on. But this sounds so much like what people in LA think is theater: TV stars ill-equipped for the material, mugging and carrying on.

Does August Wilson deserve more harm? The theater that was named for him was completely transformed for “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club.” Now it’s closing. The movie version of “The Piano Lesson” was a mess, and disappeared. Now, this? Come on.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com