Broadway Stunt Casting: TV’s Cedric the Entertainer Coming Next Spring in August Wilson’s “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone”

When Cedric the Entertainer made his Broadway debut in 2008, critics were not impressed.

Cedric appeared in David Mamet’s “American Buffalo,” which was panned and closed quickly.

The Times said: “Cedric, a veteran of stand-up, is obviously at his ease on a stage, and his low-key, naturalistic performance registers inappropriately large in ways that go beyond his hefty physique.”

And that was one of the kinder notices.

So here’s a good idea, thought the producers of the recent “Othello.” Let’s put Cedric in a really classic play, August Wilson’s “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone.” We can charge a lot of money and tell him he’ll get a Tony Award.

Cedric:: you will not a get a Tony Award. Trust me. No matter how much the producers charge for a ticket.

This is a bad idea. Debbie Allen is directing, and Taraji P. Henson, of whom I am fan, will appear. But Cedric is the wrong person at the wrong time. The star of ignominious TV shows like “The Neighborhood” and “Soul Man” does not belong in this venue.

The producers — including Brian Moreland — saw their cash registers ring with Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal in “Othello.” But what’s the point? The production got bad notices, and received not a single nomination for anything.

The opening is set for spring 2026, and the push will be on. But this sounds so much like what people in LA think is theater: TV stars ill-equipped for the material, mugging and carrying on.

Does August Wilson deserve more harm? The theater that was named for him was completely transformed for “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club.” Now it’s closing. The movie version of “The Piano Lesson” was a mess, and disappeared. Now, this? Come on.