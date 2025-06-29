The Next Editor of Vogue? The Good Betting is on Mag’s Website Chief Chloe Malle, Daughter of Candice Bergen

You heard that Anna Wintour is giving up the daily editing of Vogue magazine.

Wintour is ascending to Editorial Director of Conde Nast (except for The New Yorker). At 75, she’s leaving the grunt work to others.

The new editor of Vogue will report to Wintour, who will veto everything, but still be able to carve out some kind of reputation on her own.

Who will take this job? The good betting right now is on Chloe Malle, 39, the editor of vogue.com. She’s the author of the new Vogue digital cover story about the marriage of amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and his voluptuous wife, Lauren Sanchez.

You have to think if Chloe could put up with those people, Wintour is a walk in the park!

Chloe is the daughter of famed actress Candice Bergen, and the late great director Louis Malle. Bergen is best known for “Murphy Brown” and for playing a Vogue editor on “Sex and the City.” Malle counted among his masterpieces “Au Revoir Les Enfants” and “My Dinner with Andre.” (I knew Louis, and he was a spectacular person.)

Chloe Malle is married and has two children. She’s worked her way up at Vogue, and has made the website an actual hit. Unlike VanityFair.com, Vogue.com has seen an increase in traffic, no small feat these days. Chloe has made lemonade out of lemons.

Obviously, Chloe’s Hollywood connections are strong. Also, she’s never flaunted her impeccable background, choosing to be low profile. And that can’t be easy considering her parents.

I’m told if Chloe wants the job, it’s hers. Anna will conduct another fake job hunt, as she did with Vanity Fair, and then realize the right choice is in her own backyard!

PS Candice is such a good writer — Chloe should hire her to write a column immediately!