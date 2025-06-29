Sunday, June 29, 2025
Donate
CelebrityFashionMedia

The Next Editor of Vogue? The Good Betting is on Mag’s Website Chief Chloe Malle, Daughter of Candice Bergen

By Roger Friedman

Share

You heard that Anna Wintour is giving up the daily editing of Vogue magazine.

Wintour is ascending to Editorial Director of Conde Nast (except for The New Yorker). At 75, she’s leaving the grunt work to others.

The new editor of Vogue will report to Wintour, who will veto everything, but still be able to carve out some kind of reputation on her own.

Who will take this job? The good betting right now is on Chloe Malle, 39, the editor of vogue.com. She’s the author of the new Vogue digital cover story about the marriage of amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and his voluptuous wife, Lauren Sanchez.

You have to think if Chloe could put up with those people, Wintour is a walk in the park!

Chloe is the daughter of famed actress Candice Bergen, and the late great director Louis Malle. Bergen is best known for “Murphy Brown” and for playing a Vogue editor on “Sex and the City.” Malle counted among his masterpieces “Au Revoir Les Enfants” and “My Dinner with Andre.” (I knew Louis, and he was a spectacular person.)

Chloe Malle is married and has two children. She’s worked her way up at Vogue, and has made the website an actual hit. Unlike VanityFair.com, Vogue.com has seen an increase in traffic, no small feat these days. Chloe has made lemonade out of lemons.

Obviously, Chloe’s Hollywood connections are strong. Also, she’s never flaunted her impeccable background, choosing to be low profile. And that can’t be easy considering her parents.

I’m told if Chloe wants the job, it’s hers. Anna will conduct another fake job hunt, as she did with Vanity Fair, and then realize the right choice is in her own backyard!

PS Candice is such a good writer — Chloe should hire her to write a column immediately!

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com