Sunday, June 29, 2025
Donate
BusinessMovies

“Superman” Studio is Now DC Comics, Not Warner Brothers: Studio Badging is Gone as Marvel-esque Branding Takes Hold

By Roger Friedman

Share

When the new, very good “Superman” movie opens, you might notice something missing: Warner Bros.

Gone is the Warner shield that opens all their movies. It was at the head of such Warner/DC movies as “The Batman,” “Justice League,” “Man of Steel” and “Batman vs. Superman,” for example.

But not anymore.

But in the new James Gunn world, “Superman” comes from DC Comics only. You won’t see the Warners badge until the very end of the end of the movie’s credits.

This seems to be a new branding effort in the James Gunn-Peter Safran era of DC movies. Marvel doesn’t blast Disney in fans’ faces. Same will now go for Warners.

Gunn and Safran are doing everything they can to distance their new movie from all the previous Warner/DC movies, many of which failed miserably. With “DC Comics” as the presenter, a drawing of the original Superman from the comic books at the head of the movie, they’re sending a clear signal to fans: this is different.

As Bugs Bunny would say, “That’s all, folks!”

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com