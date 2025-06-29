“Superman” Studio is Now DC Comics, Not Warner Brothers: Studio Badging is Gone as Marvel-esque Branding Takes Hold

When the new, very good “Superman” movie opens, you might notice something missing: Warner Bros.

Gone is the Warner shield that opens all their movies. It was at the head of such Warner/DC movies as “The Batman,” “Justice League,” “Man of Steel” and “Batman vs. Superman,” for example.

But not anymore.

But in the new James Gunn world, “Superman” comes from DC Comics only. You won’t see the Warners badge until the very end of the end of the movie’s credits.

This seems to be a new branding effort in the James Gunn-Peter Safran era of DC movies. Marvel doesn’t blast Disney in fans’ faces. Same will now go for Warners.

Gunn and Safran are doing everything they can to distance their new movie from all the previous Warner/DC movies, many of which failed miserably. With “DC Comics” as the presenter, a drawing of the original Superman from the comic books at the head of the movie, they’re sending a clear signal to fans: this is different.

As Bugs Bunny would say, “That’s all, folks!”