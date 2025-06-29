Is “F1” a Foreign Film? Brad Pitt is the Only American Actor in the Main Cast, Everyone Else is a Brit or European

Donald Trump may ask for tariff on “F1” if someone explains to him slowly.

The Brad Pitt race car movie is almost a foreign film.

Pitt, the huge American movie star, is the only US actor in the main cast.

Director Joseph Kosinski has surrounded Pitt with top notch actors from the UK and Europe.

Of course, Javier Bardem is Spanish, and Kelly Condon is Irish. But Damon Idris is British as is Tobias Menzies. Pretty much the whole credit roll after that is not American.

Even cinematographer Claudio Miranda, an Oscar winner, is from Chile.

The set must have been like the United Nations. And the funny thing is, because of Pitt, you think of “F1” as an American story of an unlikely comeback by a hero who gets a second chance.

And that, my friends, is what Hollywood is all about. It’s also a good reason “F1” may have more appeal outside the US box office. Keep checking those “foreign” countries.