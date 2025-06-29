Monday, June 30, 2025
Donate
Movies

Is “F1” a Foreign Film? Brad Pitt is the Only American Actor in the Main Cast, Everyone Else is a Brit or European

By Roger Friedman

Share

Donald Trump may ask for tariff on “F1” if someone explains to him slowly.

The Brad Pitt race car movie is almost a foreign film.

Pitt, the huge American movie star, is the only US actor in the main cast.

Director Joseph Kosinski has surrounded Pitt with top notch actors from the UK and Europe.

Of course, Javier Bardem is Spanish, and Kelly Condon is Irish. But Damon Idris is British as is Tobias Menzies. Pretty much the whole credit roll after that is not American.

Even cinematographer Claudio Miranda, an Oscar winner, is from Chile.

The set must have been like the United Nations. And the funny thing is, because of Pitt, you think of “F1” as an American story of an unlikely comeback by a hero who gets a second chance.

And that, my friends, is what Hollywood is all about. It’s also a good reason “F1” may have more appeal outside the US box office. Keep checking those “foreign” countries.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com