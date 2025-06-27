Friday, June 27, 2025
RIP Lalo Schifrin, Oscar Winning Film Composer of “Mission Impossible” Theme, Plus “Mannix,” “Cool Hand Luke,” Many More Classics

By Roger Friedman

Lalo Schifrin has died at age 93.

Just two weeks ago I wrote about him, and a terrific new documentary about his Oscar winning musical accomplishments that mixed jazz with symphonic music.

Schifrin — someone you could really call a genius — wrote what might be the most famous TV and movie theme music ever, for “Mission Impossible.”

He composed hundreds more more movie and TV themes including “Mannix,” “The Man from UNCLE,” and “Bullitt.” He wrote the music for all of Clint Eastwood’s “Dirty Harry” movies, and for the “Rush Hour” films.

Schifrin was He was a five-time Grammy Award winner; he was nominated for six Academy Awards and four Emmy Awards. In 2019, he received an Honorary Academy Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, “in recognition of his unique musical style, compositional integrity and influential contributions to the art of film scoring.”

His “Tar Sequence” became the theme music for Eyewitness News in New York on Channel 7, WABC.

What an incredible life. Condolences to his wife of 52 years, Donna, and their children.

